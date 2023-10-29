Communications and Internet Gradually Return to Work in Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Telecommunications Company announced the gradual return of communication services (fixed, cellular, and Internet), which were cut off from the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli occupation bombing.

“With regard to the internal network in the sector, and despite the seriousness of the field situation, our technical teams were and are still doing everything in their power to repair as much damage as possible to the network, as much as possible and within the available capabilities,” the company said in a statement on Sunday, as quoted by Quds Press.

The Israeli occupation cut off communications and the Internet from the Gaza Strip three days ago, coinciding with its ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip. At that time, a number of international institutions, the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that they could not provide any services in light of the interruption of communication with their units.

The American businessman, Elon Musk, had announced that he would provide recognized international organizations in the Gaza Strip with access to the communications of the “Starlink” satellite network. Musk explained on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter).

Starlink will provide communication for internationally recognized organizations which provides assistance in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)