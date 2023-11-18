Telecommunication Services in Gaza Restored in Some Areas

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology, Ishaq Sidr on Friday announced that telecommunications and internet services in parts of the Gaza Strip were restored.

In a statement as quoted by Wafa, Sidr said telecommunications services were restored after a certain amount of fuel was allowed into Gaza through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), so that service operators could resume operations.

Sidr said the resumption of services was a response to international calls and warnings made by the Palestinian ministry.

It warned of the possibility of further service disruptions if the supply of fuel needed to operate the network’s core components was not guaranteed. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)