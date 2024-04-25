Phone, Internet Services Disrupted in Gaza amid Israel Onslaught

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian telecoms company Paltel said Thursday that communications and internet services went down in the central and southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports

In a statement, the company said the services were disrupted “due to Israel’s relentless aggression.”

“Our teams are working to restore the services as soon as possible,” it added.

Communication and internet services were disrupted several times amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. More than 34,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 per cent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)