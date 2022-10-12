Church Leaders in Jerusalem Voices Concern Over Plans to Move British Embassy

Jerusalem, MINA – Christian church leaders in Jerusalem voiced concern over the possible United Kingdom plan to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the holy city of Jerusalem.

In a statement quoted by Quds Press on Tuesday, the Council of Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem said it noted with serious concern the call for new British Prime Minister Liz Truss to review the location of the embassy.

The head of the Jerusalem church warned moving the British embassy “would severely undermine key core principles, and the political negotiations to be achieved.”

The Council of Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem represent all denominations in the city, which is home to the holiest site in Christianity.

The council warned that the possible relocation of the embassy would undermine Jerusalem’s special status and derail any political negotiations aimed at advancing peace.

“The religious status quo in Jerusalem is essential for maintaining the harmony of our Holy City and good relations between religious communities around the world,” the council said.

About two weeks ago, Truss and other cabinet ministers attended an event organized by CFI at the ruling party’s annual conference in Birmingham.

He told the audience that he was “a Zionist and a big supporter of Israel”, and promised he would make decisions on British-Israeli relations.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss also last month told her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid “about her review of the current location of the British embassy in Israel”.

The announcement raises the prospect of London following Washington under former president Donald Trump, who in 2018 moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)