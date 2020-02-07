Calligraphy Exhibition Inks Gaza’s Islamic Roots

Gaza, MINA – Gaza opened the doors to an Arabic calligraphy exhibition named “Melody of Letters”.

Municipal head of Gaza Yahya Al-Sarraj inaugurated the exhibition which was organised by the Municipality’s Arts and Crafts Village, at the Rashad Al-Shawa Cultural Centre, west of Gaza City, MEMO reported.

In his speech, Al-Sarraj stressed the necessity of highlighting Arabic “the language of the Holy Qur’an”, developing it as required, and emphasising its beauty and history.

He expressed his happiness that this exhibition is being held at a time when the Israeli occupation insists on destroying Arab history and heritage.

Al-Sarraj went on to thank all of the artists and calligraphers participating in the exhibition for their role in developing the Arabic language and its arts, and their keenness to show the beauty, elegance, and originality of this language.

Director of Arts and Crafts Village, Nihad Shaqlieh, said the exhibition hopes to educate the young generation about the importance of the Arabic language and its beauty.

The two-day exhibition, which opened yesterday and will come to an end today, includes 30 professional and amateur calligraphers with 80 paintings using seven types of Arabic calligraphy.

The styles used vary between seven types: Kufic, Farsi, Thuluth, Riq’a, Naskh, Diwani, and Jeli Dewani.

The exhibition includes workshops and lectures given by calligraphers from outside the besieged Gaza Strip (via video link).

It is hoped the exhibition will become an annual affair.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)