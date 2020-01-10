BNPB: As 500 Houses Flooded in Indramayu Region

Indramayu, MINA – Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reports that as many as 500 houses in Indramayu, West Java, were flooded, the water level reached 80 cm.

Agus Wibowo, Head of the Disaster Information and Communication Data Center of BNPB in his statement in Jakarta, Thursday explained the flooding was caused by continuous rain resulting in the overflow of the Central Kalen river in the Sumur Adem Village, Patrol District, Indramayu.

“The flood affected 2,000 families, for the time being residents were evacuated to Indramayu City Hall,” he said.

While the Chief Executive of the Indramayu Regional Disaster Management Agency Edi Kusdiana said BPBD officers had been deployed to the location to evacuate residents.

“We have sent a team,” he said. He was still waiting for the team’s report related to the decision to establish a disaster post. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)