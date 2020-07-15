BNPB: AS 4,930 Families Affected by Flash Floods in North Luwu

North Luwu, MINA – Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported that there are more than four thousand families affected by flash floods that struck six sub-districts in North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi on Monday.

“BNPB Operations Control Center (Pusdalops) monitors 4,930 affected families in six sub-districts in North Luwu Regency,” Raditya Jati, Head of BNPB’s Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center in his statement in Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.

He said the affected sub-districts namely Masamba, Sabbang, Baebunta, South Baebunta, Malangke and West Malangke Districts and thousands of houses submerged in the affected areas.

“The current condition is that Electricity State Company (PLN) is still improving its electricity network since this morning, Tuesday. The local BPBD in collaboration with the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) of East Luwu and Palopo City has conducted a rapid assessment in the field, “he said.

BNPB Pusdalops received information related to obstacles faced by the flood. The provincial road is covered in mud material so that it closes access to the main command post and the affected location. Personnel in the field must rotate as far as 10 km in accessing the affected location.

According to the North Luwu Regency BPBD, flooding was triggered by one of them with high intensity rain. Rainwater has caused Masamba, Rongkang and Sungai Rada rivers to overflow, causing flash floods.

Responding to the situation, the local BPBD has conducted a rapid assessment and coordinated with relevant agencies.

Based on local BPBD monitoring, the weather on Tuesday was still cloudy upstream of the river. BMKG forecasts based on the July 2nd and III dasarian II and August 2020 still show rainfall in the medium to high category.

A few days earlier, on Thursday, the area of ​​Luwu Regency in South Sulawesi Province was also affected by flooding.

Seeing the potential threat of flash floods, North Luwu Regency is one of the areas that has moderate to high hazard for flash floods. A total of 11 districts are in that category. The total population exposed to the danger of flash floods reaches 23,402 people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)