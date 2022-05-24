Biden: US to Intervene Military if China Takes over Taiwan

Tokyo, MINA – United States (US) President Joe Biden said Washington would intervene militarily if China used force to take over Taiwan.

“Our policy towards Taiwan has not changed at all. We remain committed to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait to ensure that there is no unilateral change in the status quo,” Biden said at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Monday (May 23), Anadolu Agency reports.

Biden said Beijing was already inviting danger by flying so close (Taiwan) and all the maneuvers they were carrying out.

“But the United States is committed, we make commitments, we support the one-China policy but that doesn’t mean China has jurisdiction to use force and take over Taiwan,” Biden said.

Beijing considers Taiwan, home to more than 24 million people, a “breakaway province” and has not ruled out taking the island by force.

But Taiwan insists it has achieved independence since 1949 by establishing independent diplomatic relations with 14 countries.

Biden said the US and Japan and other countries “stand firm not to let that happen.”

“I hope that won’t happen,” he added.

In response to a question whether the US would engage militarily in Taiwan if China used force to take over the island, Biden replied: “yes.”

“That’s a commitment we made,” Biden added.

“We agree with the one China policy… we signed it and all the accompanying agreements were made from there, but the idea that it can be taken by force is not right,” Biden said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)