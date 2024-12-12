Ben-Gvir Calls for Permanent Checkpoints on West Bank Roads West Bank Roads

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Thursday called for the establishment of permanent checkpoints on roads in the West Bank, stating that “the right of the colonists to live takes precedence over the freedom of movement of Palestinians.”, Wafa reported.

“I reiterate my demand to establish permanent checkpoints on the roads of Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), and to provide safe passage for the Palestinian population,” Ben-Gvir said in a post on X.

He added, “The right of Israeli citizens to live takes precedence over the freedom of movement of Palestinians. (T/RE1/P2)

