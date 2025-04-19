SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)

Gaza, MINA – At least 49 Palestinians were killed on Friday following a wave of Israeli airstrikes that targeted residential areas in both northern and southern Gaza, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

The deadliest attacks struck Jabalia in northern Gaza and Khan Younis in the south, killing entire families and further displacing civilians already affected by months of war.

In Jabalia’s Tel al-Zaatar neighborhood, 10 members of the al-Miqdad family, including five children, were killed when their home was hit by Israeli warplanes.

Another airstrike in the nearby al-Tuwwam area struck a tent sheltering displaced civilians, killing two people and injuring six. A separate attack also killed a young man in Jabalia.

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Intensifies Attacks on Israeli Forces in Southern Gaza

In southern Gaza, the city of Khan Younis was heavily targeted. An airstrike on the al-Baraka family home in Bani Suhaila killed 10 civilians, while another strike near Al-I’tisam Stadium killed two members of the Abu Akar family.

A drone strike on a hair salon killed six people, including a child and two brothers. Additional casualties were reported in Abasan al-Kabira and Batan al-Sameen following more air raids.

Intensified bombardment was also reported in eastern Gaza City, particularly in the Shujaiya and Zeitoun neighborhoods, where heavy shelling destroyed numerous residential buildings.

On Thursday, at least 45 Palestinians were also killed in similar strikes, marking two of the deadliest days in Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Also Read: Israeli Renewed Aggression on Gaza Enters 32nd Day, Killing Civilians

Since October 2023, more than 51,000 Palestinians, the majority women and children have died in what human rights organizations and international legal bodies are increasingly describing as a genocidal war. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

TagAbasan al-Kabira Abu Akar family airstrikes al-Baraka family al-Miqdad family al-Tuwwam Bani Suhaila Batan al-Sameen civilian casualties Gaza genocide International Criminal Court Israel Jabalia Khan Younis Netanyahu Palestinians Shujaiya Tel al-Zaatar war crimes war on Gaza Yoav Gallant zeitoun

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

  • 2 hours ago
International

US Airstrikes on Yemen’s Ras Isa Port Kill 58, Injure Over 100

  • 5 hours ago
America

US Legal Action Sought Against Israeli Soldier Accused of War Crimes in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Hamas Snipers (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Intensifies Attacks on Israeli Forces in Southern Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Renewed Aggression on Gaza Enters 32nd Day, Killing Civilians

  • 16 hours ago
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • 17 hours ago
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Houthi Claim Missile Attacks on Israeli Ben Gurion Airport

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 20:59 WIB
Articles

Indonesia Must Do More Than Evacuate, Gaza Needs Us to Act Now

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:22 WIB
none

Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

6,500 Israeli Academics, Parents Call for Ending Gaza War

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 22:08 WIB
Palestine

Extremist Ben-Gvir Storms Ibrahimi Mosque Amid Closure to Muslim Worshippers

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:28 WIB
none

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:55 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Launches Free Drinking Water Refill Stations to Promote Sustainable Living

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:58 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us