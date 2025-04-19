At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

Gaza, MINA – At least 49 Palestinians were killed on Friday following a wave of Israeli airstrikes that targeted residential areas in both northern and southern Gaza, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

The deadliest attacks struck Jabalia in northern Gaza and Khan Younis in the south, killing entire families and further displacing civilians already affected by months of war.

In Jabalia’s Tel al-Zaatar neighborhood, 10 members of the al-Miqdad family, including five children, were killed when their home was hit by Israeli warplanes.

Another airstrike in the nearby al-Tuwwam area struck a tent sheltering displaced civilians, killing two people and injuring six. A separate attack also killed a young man in Jabalia.

In southern Gaza, the city of Khan Younis was heavily targeted. An airstrike on the al-Baraka family home in Bani Suhaila killed 10 civilians, while another strike near Al-I’tisam Stadium killed two members of the Abu Akar family.

A drone strike on a hair salon killed six people, including a child and two brothers. Additional casualties were reported in Abasan al-Kabira and Batan al-Sameen following more air raids.

Intensified bombardment was also reported in eastern Gaza City, particularly in the Shujaiya and Zeitoun neighborhoods, where heavy shelling destroyed numerous residential buildings.

On Thursday, at least 45 Palestinians were also killed in similar strikes, marking two of the deadliest days in Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Since October 2023, more than 51,000 Palestinians, the majority women and children have died in what human rights organizations and international legal bodies are increasingly describing as a genocidal war. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

