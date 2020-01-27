At Least 190 Settlers Defile Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers on Monday morning desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem under tight police protection.

At least 190 settlers, including 125 religious students, toured the mosque’s courtyards in mourning, according to the Islamic Awqaf Authority in the holy city, Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) reported.

Several settlers were also seen performing rituals during their tours at the Islamic holy site. Al-Aqsa Mosque is exposed to daily desecration by Jewish settlers and police forces in the morning and afternoon except on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Israeli police close al-Maghariba Gate, which is used by Jews to enter the Mosque, at 10:30 am after the settlers complete their morning tours at the holy site.

Later in the afternoon, the same gate is reopened for evening tours by settlers.

During the presence of settlers inside the mosque compound, entry restrictions are imposed on Muslim worshipers at the entrances leading to the mosque and their IDs are seized until they leave the holy place.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)