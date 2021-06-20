As 10 Million of Sinovac Vaccine Arrives at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport

Banten, MINA – Around 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in bulk from Sinovac Biotech Ltd, China, arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Banten on Sunday.

The arrival of the Vaccine with Garuda Indonesia flight number GA891 was welcomed by the Secretary General Ministry of Health Oscar Primadi.

The process of obtaining this vaccine is obtained through a bilateral cooperation scheme between the two countries involving various government agencies.

With the arrival of this vaccine, the total number that Indonesia has received has reached 104,728,400 doses.

In detail, each of Sinovac 94,500,000 doses, AstraZeneca 8,228,400 doses, and Sinopharm 2,000,000 doses. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)