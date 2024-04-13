Around 30,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds – Around 30,000 Muslims performed Friday prayers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, said the Islamic Waqf (Endowment) Department, Wafa reports.

An estimated 30,000 worshipers held the Friday prayers at the blessed al-Aqsa mosque despite the tightened restrictions and beefed-up military deployments at the holy site gates and across the Old City of Jerusalem.

The occupation police beefed up their presence in the Old City and the surrounding area, scrutinizing the identities of young men and inspecting them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)