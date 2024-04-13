Select Language

Latest
-139 min. agoThe Peak of Return Flow for Eid Holiday Predicted on Sunday and Monday
21 min. agoThousands in Istanbul Perform Ghaib Prayers for Ismail Haniyeh's Children and Grandchildren
36 min. agoAround 30,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
1 hours agoDuring Eid al-Fitr, Israeli Soldiers Arrest 50 Palestinians in the West Bank
1 hours agoSpain, Ireland Agree to Recognize the State of Palestine
Slideshow

Around 30,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

As 40 Thousands of Palestinians Pray Friday at Al-Aqsa Mosque (source: special

Al-Quds – Around 30,000 Muslims performed Friday prayers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, said the Islamic Waqf (Endowment) Department, Wafa reports.

An estimated 30,000 worshipers held the Friday prayers at the blessed al-Aqsa mosque despite the tightened restrictions and beefed-up military deployments at the holy site gates and across the Old City of Jerusalem.

The occupation police beefed up their presence in the Old City and the surrounding area, scrutinizing the identities of young men and inspecting them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read:  Ashrawi Says Britain Should Apologize for Balfour Declaration
Tags:
Related news