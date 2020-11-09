Arab League Welcomes UN Adoption of Palestine-related Resolutions

Cairo, MINA – The Arab League welcomed on Monday the adoption of six Palestine-related resolutions by the United Nations General Assembly Fourth Committee, WAFA reported.

The resolutions which were adopted by a large majority of votes related to the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territories and Jerusalem.

In a statement, The Arab League Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories, Saeed Abu Ali, said the vote reflects the commitment of the international community towards the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

He stressed that the adoption of the resolutions highlight the important role that UNRWA has played since its inception in providing vital services to more than 5.5 million refugees in its five areas of operations, and to emphasize its efficiency and effectiveness.

Abu Ali also praised the countries that have recently rushed to make their contributions to UNRWA to enable the UN agency to continue providing vital and necessary services to the Palestinian refugees.

The Arab League official called on the countries that have made pledges to UNRWA to promptly fulfill them in order to ensure that the agency carries out its tasks in light of the difficult circumstances it has been facing.(T/R3/RE1)

