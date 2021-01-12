Arab League Condemns Israeli Attacks on Al-Aqsa and Ibrahimi Mosques

Cairo, MINA – The Arab League strongly condemns the increased attacks by the Israeli occupation authorities on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds City (East Jerusalem) and the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.

The Arab League said in an official statement reported by UNA-OIC on Tuesday, the aggression was part of the Israeli occupation authority’s scheme to impose a foundation of faith, which was only enforced through acts as well as gross violations of the sanctity of two mosques and freedom of worship, and sovereignty over the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Palestinian Sector and the Occupied Arab Territories of the Arab League Dr. Saeed Abu Ali warned of the dire consequences of the Israeli occupation authorities’ efforts to commit their crimes against holy sites and violate their sanctity and desecration, threatening to spark a religious war across the region.

Abu Ali called on the international community to step in immediately to assume its responsibilities and take the necessary practical steps, by requiring the Israeli occupation authorities to stop their grave violations of holy places and that would undermine freedom of worship.

Arab League officials also called for providing the necessary protection for holy places, in the implementation of international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions affirming the status of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Palestine, and the importance of preserving their historical and legal status. (T/RE1)

