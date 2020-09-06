Arab League Condemns Decision of Serbia, Kosovo to Move Embassies to Jerusalem

Cairo, MINA – Arab League on Saturday (September 5) condemned the decision by Serbia and Kosovo to open their embassies in occupied Jerusalem saying this decision is both null and void.

Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement that this move is contrary to the United Nations decision, international law, and Security Council resolutions that prohibit countries from moving their embassies to Jerusalem since it is considered occupied since 1967, as well as Resolution 478 of 1980 prohibiting countries from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem and rejecting any measure that would change the legal status of the city.

Aboul Gheit stressed the Arab League’s firm position which considers Jerusalem to be one of the final status issues to be negotiated between the Palestinian and Israeli sides. WAFA reported.

He indicated that ignoring international decisions and preempting the results of negotiations is a wrong and illegal act, and severely impedes the chances of reaching a real peace based on the two-state solution on the June 4, 1967 borders. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)