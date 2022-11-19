Anwar Ibrahim Lead Vote in Malaysian Elections

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – In a quick count, the Malaysian general election stated that the Pakatan Harapan party led by Anwar Ibrahim managed to get the most votes.

Pakatan Harapan won 81 parliamentary seats out of 220. Meanwhile, its rival, Perikatan Nasional, headed by former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin, won 73 seats.

Malaysia held a parliamentary general election (election) on Saturday, as well as electing a new prime minister (PM).

Candidates for prime minister in the 2022 elections include incumbent candidate Ismail Sabri Yaakob, longtime opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, and former leader Muhyiddin Yassin.

Anwar Ibrahim claims that Pakatan Harapan has enough seats to form the next government due to his lead in the Malaysian elections. However, Anwar has not revealed who his coalition is.

Anwar Ibrahim led the Pakatan Harapan alliance, the multiethnic coalition that ousted the Barisan Nasional (BN) from power in 2018.

Anwar has had his eye on the prime minister post for more than two decades, since he served in Mahathir Mohamad’s government in the 1990s as deputy prime minister and finance minister. (T/RE1)

