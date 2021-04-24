ALM Agrees on Five Consensus Regarding Myanmar Issue

Jakarta, MINA – The leaders of ASEAN countries finally agreed on five points of consensus regarding the Myanmar issue at the ASEAN Leaders Meeting (ALM) on Saturday in Jakarta.

As downloaded from the website of the ASEAN Secretariat, the five consensus consists of, first, violence must be stopped immediately in Myanmar and all parties must fully refrain.

Second, constructive dialogue between all related parties to find peaceful solutions for the benefit of the people. Third, the special envoy of the Chair of ASEAN will facilitate the mediation of the dialogue process with the assistance of the ASEAN Secretary General.

Fourth, ASEAN will provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Center. Fifth, a special envoy and a delegation will visit Myanmar to meet all related parties.

Earlier, as quoted by CNN, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin claimed that the leader of the Myanmar military junta, Min Aung Hlaing, agreed to end violence against civilians.

Meanwhile, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also said Hlaing was not against the proposal to send humanitarian aid. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)