Algeria to Hold Referendum on Constitution Revision

Aljir, MINA – Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune signed a decision to hold a referendum on the revision of the Constitution which is scheduled to be held on November 1, 2020.

The Algerian presidency said in a statement published by the Algerian Press Service (APS) on Wednesdaybthat the new constitutional referendum is aimed at promoting democracy and giving parliament a bigger role.

The presidential decree also stipulates the registration date for the referandum participants starting September 20 for eight days.

Elected last December, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has repeatedly pledged to carry out political and economic reforms.

He promised to meet the demands put forward at the demonstration that toppled veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April 2019. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)