Gaza, MINA – At the conclusion of the visit of the Egyptian Director of General Intelligence, Abbas Kamel, to the Gaza Strip, Yahya Al-Sinwar, the head of Hamas political bureau, expressed the Palestinian resistance’s confidence in defending the Palestinian prisoners.

Al-Sinwar added during his talk about the developments of a possible prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel, “Sing the number 1111 on the Palestinian resistance, Hamas, and the Qassam brigades that you will mention this number when necessary.”

MINA’s contributor from Gaza reported on Friday, the number 1111 aroused the curiosity of the social media activists, who had many expectations beyond the number. One of the activists said, “A new prisoners exchange deal is flying in the sky of Gaza.

Remember the number 1111 the Hamas leader Dr. Yahya Al-Sinwar said Gaza is reaping the fruits of its preparation and resistance.

“The Palestinian resistance has the full capacity and readiness to destroy the Israeli occupation with 1,111 missiles at once. We left it 300 on the eve of the last night before the ceasefire, and it became 1,111 today. Oh God, give us the power”, Wrote Ali Sinunu.

It is noteworthy that Hamas keeps 4 Israelis, two of whom have been captured during the 2014 Israeli aggression on Gaza, and two others who entered Gaza under mysterious circumstances.

according to official Palestinian statistics, about 4,500 Palestinian prisoners are held in the Israeli occupation jails, including 41 women, 140 minors.

The prisoner exchange issue was the most prominent during the Egyptian General Intelligence Director Abbas Kamel’s talks with both Israeli officials and Hamas leaders.

In October 2011, a prisoner exchange deal took place between Hamas and Israel. Under this deal, 1,027 Palestinian prisoners were released, including Yahya Al-Sinwar, in exchange for Hamas’ release of Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit, who was captured in 2006.(L/MS/R1/RE1)

