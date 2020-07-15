Al-Qassam Successfully Launches A Drone Above Israel War Ministry

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigade, the military wing of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, for the first time opened reveals that their drone successfully carried out one of the special missions above the construction of Israeli War Ministry, in the last war in the Gaza Strip in 2014.

Said in a special report on Tuesday, through its website said, “In the days and years ago, during a stormy battle, Al-Qassam succeeded in making the first drone, to enhance Israel’s qualitative military development.” Quds Press reported.

He added, “Ababil 1, was an aircraft made by Phalanges, it was a 100% division, and carried out many reconnaissance flights, until it reached the Zionist War Ministry in Tel Aviv.”

In response to its military, they was also announced on the eighth day of the battle, “Ababil 1 Drones and battalions were able to produce 3 models: A1A which had a reconnaissance mission, A1B with an offensive crackdown mission, and A1C with its own attacks. ”

The Al-Qassam Brigade also offers each type of aircraft without building it to have a different task than the others.

They stressed, many surprises from the aircraft that roamed and demanded Israeli occupation.

The report agreed to approve its drone in carrying out its duties, while there was air protection and a further interception system from the Israeli military. (T/R7/RE1)

