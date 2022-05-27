Al-Kahf’s Wisdom and Slander of Life

By: Imam Shamsi Ali, President of Nusantara Foundation

Surah Al-Kahf is one of the selected surahs that are sunnah to be read/studyed every week. Reading this Surah is one of the sunnah of Rasulullah Shalallahu alaihi wassalam every Friday. That is from sunset on Thursday evening to sunset on Friday evening.

Of course, there are many virtues of reading Surah Al-Kahf on Friday. Among them are being “kaffarah” (removing) sins between two Fridays and being a light in the life of a believer. In addition, by reading it, a person will avoid the fitnah of the Dajjal at the end of time.

Apart from the virtues of reading it, also because the content of Surah Al-Kahf does talk about various kinds of slander that occur in human life. This variety of slander is what often makes humans fall into their destruction.

The slander we mean is the test of life’s trials that every human being faces in his life. That all humans without exception will face challenges or trials of life. The success or failure of a person’s life will be measured by how that person responds to the slander in his life.

And because of that, the essence of the problem is not in the fitnah itself. Nor is it how to escape from that slander or challenge. Because no one can escape from it. But it is more about how to deal with it proportionally and wisely so that the ugliness resulting from slander cannot only be minimized (minimized). On the other hand, even how the slander or challenge is reversed becomes a source of blessing.

The reality is that life is synonymous with slander (hands/trials). This is confirmed by the Qur’an: “It is He (Allah) who created death and life to test which of you is best in works (amala)” (Al-Mulk:1).

The word “ayyukum ahsanu amala” is interpreted as “how to respond to each form of challenge”. Or how to respond to any form of slander or challenges/tests of life. Life is a test. What is different or changed later is only the format or form of the exam.

The slander or test/challenge itself according to the Qur’an has two faces: “Khaer or syarr”. Can look comfortable and beautiful. But it can also be evil and bad. But the point is that both are slander or challenges/tests. This is where the meaning of “ahsanu amala” is. That is how to respond to the slander or the test on each of his faces.

Just as an example. When you are healthy and rich. Are you grateful for health and wealth by using them in the way of goodness and pleasure of Allah? Or on the other hand, do you disbelieve in the goodness of health and wealth with arrogance while using it in the wrong way and incurring the wrath of Allah?

The correct choice in responding to a form of test or life situation is an attitude that is categorized as “Ahsana amala”.

It is from understanding the meaning of “ahsanu amala” that it builds the spirit of charity (work and innovation) in life. When a believer is in a “lower hand” position, unfortunate or unlucky then he will react with patience (patience). And in the Islamic concept, patience is power. Not a weakness, especially frustrated or desperate.

A believer who is aware of the concept of a challenged life and also aware of the concept of responding to “ahsanu amala” will always end up with an optimistic ending and therefore the life of a believer is optimistic in character, not pessimistic because pessimism in Islam is prohibited, it is even considered “kufr”.

In Surah Yusuf it is narrated that Ya’qub’s command to his children: “O my children, go find Yusuf and do not despair. Indeed, only those who despair are disbelievers” (Surah 12:87).

On the other hand, with the challenges of life, a believer will build “azimah”. Namely determination or selfless desire accompanied by an attitude of tawakkal. “Fa idza azamta fatawakkal ala Allah” (if you are determined then put your trust in Allah).

Then what are the forms of slander of life that are conveyed in Surah Al-Kahf? (Continued). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)