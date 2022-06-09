After 42 Years, Indonesia Beat Kuwait 1-2 in Asian Cup Qualification

Jakarta, MINA – After 42 years, the Indonesian Football National Team finally managed to beat Kuwait 2-1, in the inaugural Group A match of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualification which took place at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City on Thursday (June 9) early morning.

In this match, the home team took the lead through a goal scored by Yousef Alsulaiman in the 41st minute. But not long after, two goals were successfully scored by Shin Tae-yong’s team.

The two goals were recorded on behalf of Marc Klok through a penalty kick in the 44th minute and Rachmat Irianto in the 46th minute. The victory also made the Indonesian national team temporarily collect three points.

Prior to this victory, the last time Indonesia won from Kuwait was on October 25, 1980 at the Merdeka Tournament.

The three points obtained brought the Garuda Squad to the temporary second place in Group A. While the top of the standings was occupied by the Jordanian national team.

The Jordanian national team was also able to secure three points in its inaugural match. When facing Nepal, the Jordanian national team won with a score of 2-0.

Superior goal difference makes the Jordanian national team ranked better than the Indonesian national team.

While the third position is occupied by Kuwait. Then the Nepal National Team occupies the fourth position.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian national team still has two more matches to play in Group A of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualification.

The next match is against Jordan on June 11, 2022. Then three days later the Indonesian national team will face Nepal on June 14. (T/RE1)

