After 42-Days Closure, 15,000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – As 15,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers in the holy mosque of Al-Aqsa, after a 42-day closure imposed by the Israeli authorities in Jerusalem to confront the “Corona” virus, Wafa reported.

The Islamic Endowments Department in occupied Jerusalem stated that the number of worshipers distributed in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque on an area of ​​144 dunums.

Since the early hours of the morning, the worshipers from different towns of Jerusalem and the 48 lands, flocked to the chapels and courtyards of Al-Aqsa, despite the restrictions imposed by the occupation forcwes at the checkpoints and the gates. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)