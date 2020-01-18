African Cleric, Yousuf Deedat Pass Away After Being Shot (photo: special)

Durban, MINA – Africa’s leading cleric, Yousuf Deedat was passed away on Friday after being shot in Durban, South Africa on Wednesday.

Police said Yousuf Deedat, 65, the son of a prominent cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Deedat, was shot in the head on Wednesday when he walked towards the Verulam family court, a suburb of Durban with his wife.

An unknown suspect opened fire, injuring Deedat on the head. The Daily Trust reports on Saturday.

Deddat was then rushed to the hospital to get medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled in a motorized vehicle in an unknown direction, said police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Deedat’s son, Raees, said that his father passed away at St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Friday afternoon.

His family and close friends were at his side when he died, the statement continued.

“The family expressed their sincere gratitude for the support we received from friends and the community. May his soul rest in peace, “he added.

Police said they were still looking for the only gunman who shot him and escaped from the scene.

The late father, Shaykh Ahmed Deedat, who died in 2005, was a prominent South African Muslim cleric who very proficient in interfaith public debate.

Ahmed Deedat is known throughout the world as a respected speaker and writer, who has published several books on the comparison of Islam and Christianity.

He established the International Islamic Propagation Center, which aims to make Islam heard and understood throughout the world.

During his life, Ahmed Deedat was awarded the King Faisal International Prize in 1986 for 50 years of his work in da’wah.

Continuing his father’s mission, Yousuf Deedat is also known as a prominent scholar and activist of the Muslim community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)