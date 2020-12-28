Afghanistan-Taliban Continue Second Round of Peace Talks in Doha

Doha, MINA – President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani on Sunday gave his approval to continue the second round of peace talks with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar after initially demanding to change the venue. Anadolu Agency reported.

Waheed Omar, a spokesman for the President, said the negotiations which will start on January 5, 2021 are a request and advice from representatives of the government, the High Council for National Reconciliation and international partners. But, he added, “the state insists that the next round be held in Afghanistan”.

Ghani previously supported the idea of ​​his National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib to host intra-Afghan dialogue in Afghanistan.

“Peace talks in Afghanistan will help create a credible exclusive security zone and enable the Afghan people to own and oversee peace and negotiations. The negotiators will be more aware of the complaints and demands of their nation and will avoid additional costs in the process, ”Mohib said in a series of tweets.

Talks to end the 19-year conflict began in September 2020 following a landmark peace deal between the United States and the Taliban that called for the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan.

However, on December 2, 2020, both parties decided to pause negotiations until the first week of January.

Despite the peace talks, violence has escalated, with a recent increase in attacks on Afghan journalists, activists and officials.

Previously, President Ashraf Ghani wanted Indonesia to host the peace talks dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban group.

He also explicitly asked the Chairman of the Indonesian Mosque Council, M. Jusuf Kalla to lead the peace negotiations.

“We ask for help from Mr. JK to talk with them and mediate with us. I also propose and want a round of negotiations to take place in Indonesia and be led by Mr. JK, ”he said when welcoming JK at the Gulkhana Palace, Afghanistan Presidential Palace Complex in Kabul on Thursday said the statement received by MINA.

“We need valuable lessons from the Indonesian people, how to create peace, the process, after that we need more details on how to implement the points promised in the peace,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)