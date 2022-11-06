Acute Kidney Failure’s Cases in Indonesia Significantly Decreased

Jakarta, MINA – Spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Health, Muhammad Syahril, said that in the past week, the number of new cases of Acute Kidney Failure (ARF) in children decreased significantly.

“The decline in cases did not only occur in daily cases, but also in cases treated and cases of death. There are even areas where all cases have recovered,” said Syahril as quoted from Infopublik on Sunday.

According to him, the decline in cases was influenced by several things, one of which was the government’s policy that prohibits giving syrup drugs suspected of containing the chemical elements ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol (DEG) to children.

Instead, the public can provide drugs in other dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, suppositories (anal), or others.

“Yesterday, the increase in cases could reach 75 to 100 patients, but after October 18, there were only 4-5 cases, and in the end, it is now below 5 cases,” explained Syahril.

The decline in the trend of cases and deaths, continued Syahril, was also influenced by the provision of the antidote to ARF, namely Fomepizole which was given free of charge as part of therapy/treatment for ARF patients.

The drug has been tested on ARF patients treated at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM) Jakarta. As a result, most of the patients experienced significant improvement.

Based on data from the Ministry of Health as of 3 November 2022 at 04.00 p.m, the number of ARF cases in Indonesia was recorded at 323 people, consisting of 99 recovered cases, 34 treated cases and 190 deaths.

Meanwhile, the five provinces with the highest number of cases include Jakarta, West Java, Aceh, East Java, and West Sumatra. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)