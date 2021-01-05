About 400 International Observers to Participate in Kazakhstan’s Parliamentary Elections

Nur-Sultan, MINA – The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has completed the accreditation of observers from international organisations and foreign states for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Anastasia Schegortsova, a member of the Central Election Commission, said on January 4, following an accreditation meeting of the CEC for the regular elections of deputies of the Mazhilis of Parliament and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan, scheduled for January 10.

New Europe reported, the meeting was attended by representatives of political parties, OSCE / ODIHR Missions and the CIS, in virtual mode territorial election commissions, online representatives of the media.

The CEC adopted a resolution on the accreditation of observers from international organisations and foreign states. Summing up the results of the meeting, Chairman of the CEC Berik Imashev noted that the issue of accreditation of observers of international organisations and foreign states was considered at 7 meetings of the CEC.

Schegortsova said that for the period from December 29, 2020 to January 4, 2021, 24 observers from 4 international organisations and 7 foreign states were additionally submitted to the Central Election Commission from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for accreditation. A total of 398 observers were accredited.

Of these, 322 observers from ten international organizations: CIS Interparliamentary Assembly – 48; CIS Executive Committee – 179; Organization of Islamic Cooperation – 4; The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights – 42; The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly – 9; Shanghai Cooperation Organization – 15; Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States – 7; Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization – 7; Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries – 9; EU Delegation to Kazakhstan – 2.

Seventy-six observers are accredited from 31 countries such as Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Moldova, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Romania, India, Philippines, Hungary, Spain, Norway, France, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, Italy, Estonia, Ukraine, Germany, Belgium, Palestine, Great Britain, Mongolia, Sweden, Canada, Finland.

In accordance with the Constitutional Law ‘On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan’, the accreditation of observers of foreign states and international organisations ended at 18.00 local time five days before voting day, that is, today (January 4) at 18.00.(R/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)