Abbas Meets World Jewish Congress Chairman Discuss Peace

West Bank, MINA – Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein Al-Sheikh revealed through his twitter account, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets World Jewish Congress Chairman, Ronald Lauder in the West Bank.

“The meeting followed Lauder calls for Palestinians to revive peace talks with Israel,” he said, MEMO reported, as quoted MINA, Monday (12/10).

Meanwhile, World Jewish Congress said in a statement, Lauder meets Palestinian leader for a personal visit at Abbas invitation to discuss various issues concerning Palestine and the Middle East.

In Washington, a resource said, Lauder visit not coordinated with or on name of the Trump administration, but in a very personal capacity.

A Palestinian Officials, no name called said, Lauder not message bring from the white house. A second Palestinian resource said, Abbas discussed calls he made at the UN last month, for a UN led peace conference early next year.

Lauder, who is also a US businessman, meet Abbas a year ago in New York.

On last 15 September, he attended the agreement signing ceremony between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at the White House to establish formal ties.

Lauder expressed hope that the deal would bring Palestine and Israel back to peace talks, which broke down in 2014.

The Palestinians have cut diplomatic ties with the Trump administration, which they have long accused of being pro-Israel, and have rejected the Gulf states diplomatic moves with Israel. (T/Hju/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)