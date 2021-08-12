A Palestinian Youth Dies after Suffering Israeli Gunshot

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian youth who was shot and seriously injured last week by Israeli soldiers died on Wednesday from his injuries, according to the Ministry of Health in Ramallah.

It said Dia al-Din Mohammad Sabarini (25) had died from his wounds on August 3, during an Israeli army raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, Wafa reported.

Sabarini was injured along with five other Palestinians in clashes with Israeli soldiers who stormed the city that morning. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)