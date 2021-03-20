A Palestinian Shot Dead by Israeli Soldiers

West Bank, MINA – A Palestinian died after being seriously injured by Israeli army gunfire which broke up protests against settlements in the northern West Bank on Friday.

The clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers in the town of Beit Dajan in eastern Nablus province after troops fired rubber bullets and live ammunition and tear gas.

Before dying, the man – identified as Atef Hanayshah, 48 – had been hospitalized in a “serious” condition after being hit in the face, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians who were hit by tear gas were being treated in the field.

Palestinians often hold weekly protests in the occupied West Bank against illegal Israeli settlements.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is considered occupied territory under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)