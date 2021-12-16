A Palestinian Prisoner Enters 122nd Day of Hunger Strike

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian pisoner Hisham Abu Hawash, 40, enters today, Thursday, the 122nd day of his open hunger strike in a row, rejecting his administrative detention, despite the seriousness of his health that he entered a critical stage.

The prisoner, Abu Hawash, is in the Ramle Clinic prison, in a very difficult condition, as he suffers from pain throughout his body without exception, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

He cannot sleep due to severe pain, and he loses his balance and moves in a wheelchair, as well as he suffers from vomiting continuously and has overly lost weight.

It is reported that the prisoner Abu Hawash, 40 years, from Dura in Hebron, has been detained since 10/27/2020. Immediately, after his arrest, an administrative detention order was issued against him for a period of 6 months, which was renewed several times.

It’s noteworthy that he is married and a father of five children, and he is a former prisoner who was arrested several times by the occupation authorities. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)