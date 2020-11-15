A Palestinian Muslim Builds Multifunctional Sterilization Machines to Monitor Covid-19 Patients

Gaza, MINA – Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, managing the entry of people into the workplace has been a big challenge.

Many offices have dedicated staff at the entrance to ensure sterilization, record temperatures, prevent the entry of infected people, and move contaminated items.

To cope with this tough task, a Palestinian Muslim woman named Hiba Hindi, created a multi-functional sterilizer machine which is now used in various offices in the Gaza Strip.

The UNESCO office, the International Eye Hospital and bakeries in the Gaza Strip have installed these machines at their entrances.

The machine can perform nine functions at once in 3-5 seconds for every person who enters a public place, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

Before entering, the machine will measure body temperature, dispense a cleanser to clean hands, and spray ethanol and chlorine on the body and feet.

The Hindi team designed the machine to be as simple as possible so that children and the elderly can operate it.

“Using this machine is easy. In addition, this machine can do three jobs at once in just a few seconds. These sterilizers are environmentally friendly, energy efficient, and resistant to electricity disruptions in Gaza, ” Hindi told Anadolu Agency.

She said that this machine can be connected to a smartphone to notify about the sterilization material stored in the machine and warnings about refilling.

The machine contains four sensors, designed locally by a team in Gaza, even though the area has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

“The blockade makes our job difficult and complicated. But we never gave up on creating this machine, ” explained Hindi.

The Hindi team launched the first version of the machine three months ago and they are still improving it according to user feedback.

The sensor will issue a warning if someone walks through the entrance without sterilization or if they have a higher than normal body temperature.

“But we ensure that individual privacy is maintained,” explained Hindi.

Many international organizations, hospitals, schools and markets in Gaza have installed these machines at their entrances to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I am very proud to see this innovation being used in international offices based in Gaza. This is a big success for me and my team, “he said again.

Currently, Hindi and his team are looking for partners to improve the quality of their invention and market it to the world.

“We spent day and night finishing this product. We also continue to ensure that this machine is in accordance with international standards, ” she explained.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 8,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Gaza, including 30 deaths. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)