A Lampung Player Celebrates Rejecting Israeli Football Team Play in Indonesia

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – Zaki Tifani Lazuardian Arief, a player from the Asy-Syabab Football Club, Al-Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung celebrated his goal by celebrating holding a poster that reads “Reject the Israeli Football Team to Play in Indonesia on the World Cup U-20 2023.

He did this after scoring a goal against his opponent Sidoharjo 1, at the Inter-hamlet Sports Week Football Tournament (PORDUS) in Negara Ratu Village, Natar, South Lampung, which was held at the Gaza Natar Field, South Lampung on Saturday.

When interviewed by MINA after the match was over, Zaki said he did this to invite all Indonesians to join together to protest against the Israel U-20 Team competing in the 2023 U-20 World Cup which will be held in Indonesia.

*The celebration that I do is a form of invitation to the people of Indonesia. I’m sure it’s not only me who feels offended, but all Muslims in Indonesia but also offended by the Israel U-20 foot team competing in the 2023 U-20 World Cup which will be held in Indonesia,” he said.

He also said that the arrival of the Israel U-20 Football Team to Indonesia to compete in the U-20 World Cup was unfair, considering Israel’s tyranny towards Palestine.

“I think not only me personally, but all Muslims in Indonesia also feel the same way, hurt and offended, considering Israel’s tyranny towards Palestine, but even Israel was given the freedom by FIFA,” he explained.

Zaki also strongly rejects the injustice and double standards set by FIFA for what is happening in Palestine.

“We know that some players who expressed support for Palestine were fined, even FIFA had punished three football clubs that supported Palestine, but at other times supported Ukraine and even sanctioned Russia some time ago,” he said.

Zaki hopes that this message will reach the world community, so that there will be a positive impact on world justice.

“Even though I am a village football player, I hope this message reaches the world that the Indonesian people reject the presence of the Israeli national team in Indonesia, and urges FIFA to be fair and not to use double standards, because I believe injustice will always lead to resistance efforts,” he said.

The U-23 World Cup will be held in Indonesia in 2023, and the Israeli national team is included in the team that will participate in the event. Rejection continues to emerge from various circles of Indonesian society. Starting from personal, club, humanitarian institution, and community. (T/RE1)

