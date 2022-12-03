A 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Garut Regency

Garut, MINA – An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 rocked Garut Regency, West Java on Saturday. The tremors of the earthquake were felt all the way to Bandung.

BMKG recorded the earthquake occurred at 04.49 p.m. The location is at 7.49LS, 107.58BT, exactly 46 km Southwest of Garut Regency with a depth of 106 Km.

Earthquake Mag:6.4, 03-Dec-2022 16:49:42WIB, Lok:7.49LS, 107.58BT (46 km Southwest of GARUT-JABAR REGENCY), Depth: 106 Km #BMKG

Disclaimer: in the first few minutes after an earthquake, the parameters of the earthquake can change and may not be accurate, unless it has been re-analyzed by a seismologist,” the BMKG wrote on its official Twitter account.

Residents in settlements leave their homes to inform their neighbors. After the earthquake subsided, residents returned to their homes.

In Cibinong, Bogor Regency, the earthquake was also slightly felt, although not too strong. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)