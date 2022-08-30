25 Palestinians Wounded as Israeli Forces Bombard House in Nablus-District Village

Nablus, MINA – Israeli forces on Tuesday morning bombarded a house and injured 25 Palestinians, including a serious injury, in Rujeib town, east of Nablus, according to local and security sources.

They said that a sizable army force stormed the town, where the heavily-armed soldiers surrounded a Palestinian house belonging to the Sawalhi family and targeted it with short-range missiles in an attempt to arrest Palestinians inside, WAFA reported.

The soldiers cordoning off the house ordered some of the people inside via loudspeakers to surrender and threatened the father of one of them to knockdown the house if they did not do so.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department, said that four villagers sustained live round wounds and three others live ammunition shrapnel wounds in the vicinity of the house.

One of the casualties, he added, was hit in the abdomen, another in the thigh and the other in the hand. The young man hit in the thigh to Rafidiya Hospital, and his condition was described as serious.

Jibril added that another sustained injuries after being hit by a tear gas canister in the chest, 13 others were injured by bullet shrapnel, five others by rubber-coated steel bullets, four others due to falling from high places in addition to 20 others who suffocated from tear gas.

He confirmed that there were some casualties inside the house while pointing that the soldiers prevented ambulances and medical teams from reaching the injured and even used them as human shields.

The soldiers, he added, opened fire towards a Palestinian Medical Relief Society (PMRS) ambulance, causing damage to it.

Two young men, identified as Nabil Sawalhi and Nehad Awad, later surrendered and turned themselves in.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)