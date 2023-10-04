150 Interfaith Figures Participate in Conference on Religion and Climate Change

Jakarta, MINA – The Muslim Hukama Council (MHM) held a Conference on Religion and Climate Change – Southeast Asia in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The conference was attended by 150 representatives from various religions in Southeast Asia, as well as from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Also present were scientists, thinkers and young people who care about the issue of climate change. The conference discussed the role of religion in dealing with the negative impacts of climate change.

Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, represented by Deputy Minister of Religion Saifullah Rahmat Dasuki, appreciated MHM’s efforts in holding a conference on religion and climate change.

“This conference is an affirmation of the collective interest of religious leaders in the environment and climate change,” he stressed.

According to him, climate change is the biggest challenge facing science today. The Minister of Religion hopes that religious leaders and figures will contribute to finding solutions to problems that threaten planet Earth.

MHN Secretary General, Counselor Muhammad Abdelsalam, emphasized that MHM, together with branch offices and religious figures, has established synergy to crystallize a common vision in dealing with the issue of climate change based on religious values, as well as finding practical solutions.

“MHM also seeks to build a better world for current and future generations, and establish a global platform for dialogue between religious leaders and leaders on the issue of climate change,” he said.

This series of efforts, said the MHM Secretary General, will begin with the High Level Conference of World Religious Leaders and Symbols in Abu Dhabi, next November. Organizing the conference is under the responsibility of Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. MHM will also host the Faith Pavilion for the first time at COP28. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)