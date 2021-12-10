Israeli Occupation Releases Palestinian Candidate of “Jerusalem Is Our Promise” List

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces released on Thursday the candidate of the “Jerusalem Is Our Promise” List, Khaled Brahma, from Jericho, after he spent 7 months in administrative detention, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The occupation forces arrested the liberated Brahma after raiding and searching his house in the city of Jericho in last May, during a campaign launched by the occupation forces against the leaders of Hamas, its candidates on the list of “Jerusalem Is Our Promise” and its activists.

On May 27, 2021 the Military Occupation Court in Ofer transferred him to administrative detention for a period of 4 months, which was later renewed for another 3 months.

It is noteworthy that Brahma is a freed prisoner who was arrested several times and spent several years inside the prisons of the occupation.

His arrest was due to his candidacy for “Jerusalem Is Our Promise” in the elections that were scheduled to be held last May and were canceled by the decision of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The list’s candidates have been subjected to a series of Israeli targets since announcement, in an attempt to silence any voice that expresses the message of the Palestinian people.

Jerusalem List confirmed that arresting and raiding the homes of its candidates and threatening them by the occupation forces not to participate in any national actions in support of the Palestinian issues, will not affect the determination of the candidates and their positions to stand by the Palestinian people.

It’s noteworthy tbat administrative detention is imprisonment by an Israeli military order without any charge against the prisoner, which is for a period of up to 6 months, subject to extension.

In related context, the occupation authorities arrest 4,650 prisoners who are languishing in 23 prisons and detention and investigation centers, and among the prisoners are 40 female prisoners, the majority of whom are in “Damoon” prison. (L-K-G/RE1)

