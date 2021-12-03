12th Al-Quds Pioneers Conference Unites Continuous Support to Free Al-Quds

Istanbul, MINA- Global Alliance to Save Al-Quds and Palestine inaugurated the 12th Al-Quds Pioneer Conference for Al-Quds fighters and pioneers, under the slogan “The Al-Quds Pioneers carry the sword”.

MINA reporters reported from Istanbul, more than four hundred figures from about 50 countries participated in this conference to discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian struggle.

The conference will take place from December 2-4 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The chairman of the preparatory committee for the conference, Ziad Bou Makhla, said that the slogan “Al-Quds Pioneers Bring their Swords” was inspired from the last war between the Fighters against the Zionists in Gaza, the war against the occupation and defending the glory and existence of Al-Quds which was continuously despised.

Boumakhla explained it has passed a decade of forming a coalition to save Al-Quds which is engaged in all lines of elements of the struggle with teams spread all over the world, they work relentlessly to support Al-Quds and Palestine.

“There is great hope in holding this year’s conference to garner greater and more sustainable support for the sake of uniting the nation and liberating Al-Quds and the land of Palestine,” said Boumakhla in his opening speech on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Global Alliance to Save Al-Quds and Palestine, Dr. Hamam Said, said that the Palestinian issue is not merely a matter of territorial and territorial disputes, but rather the struggle of our faith towards the Qur’an and the Prophet which Allah has carried out during the Isra Mi’raj event.

He emphasized that the participants who attended this conference were fighters, when they returned to their countries they were required to be more serious about taking steps to save Al-Quds and Palestine.

Dr. Hamam Said emphasized, we are burdened with two obligations (Fardhu), Fardhu kifayah and fardhu ‘ain have different meanings. Both are divisions of worship and charity between individual and collective obligations.

“Struggling to defend Al-Quds is fardhu kifayah, today’s fighters are with all their efforts trying to eliminate the tyranny and Zionist occupation in the blessed land of the Muslim waqf, so it is the duty of all Muslims in the world to sincerely support this jihad effort to save Al-Quds, liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine,” he concluded.

The conference was attended by many Palestinian, Arab and Islamic parliamentarians as well as delegates from Asian, African and Middle Eastern countries, including from Indonesia, namely: Subhan Amier CHAF, Secretary General of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Rifa Berliana Arifin, Head of Research and Development and Cadreization of AWG and Dudin Sobarudin, Special Staff for International Relations of AWG. Also present were Chair of the Indonesian House of Representatives faction, Jazuli Juwaini from the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) and PP Muhammadiyah Representative Wachid Ridwan. (T/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)