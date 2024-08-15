World Muslim Scouts Jamboree to be Held in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The World Muslim Scouts Jamboree (WMSJ) 2025 will take place at the Cibubur Scout Camp in Jakarta from Monday to Saturday (September 9-14).

WMSJ 2025 is part of the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of Pondok Modern Darussalam Gontor.

“To mark a century of Gontor, we are organizing an extraordinary event, not only for Gontor but for Indonesia as a whole,” said Prof. Dr. Husnan Bey Fananie, Chair of the 100th Anniversary Committee of Gontor, in Jakarta on Wednesday.

He noted that WMSJ 2025 will be the first international event of its kind held in Indonesia, providing an opportunity to introduce Indonesian Scouts to the global stage.

According to Husnan, the WMSJ 2025 will feature 20,000 participants from both Indonesia and abroad.

“We will invite all the children from Islamic boarding schools and Islamic schools. We are also inviting 57 OIC member countries, expecting between 15,000 to 20,000 participants,” Husnan added.

For the success of the event, the WMSJ 2025 committee is collaborating with various stakeholders, including the National Scout Organization (Kwarnas), the Ministry of National Education, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), and the military and police forces.

“We are even working with the Ministry of Tourism because this involves multiple sectors,” explained Husnan.

Meanwhile, Agus Muslim, Chair of the WMSJ 2025 committee, stated that the event aims to unite Muslim Scouts from around the world in one platform, fostering progressive, creative, and character-driven individuals.

“WMSJ 2025 is an exceptional learning festival and a space for young Muslims to build friendships and brotherhood for global harmony and peace, alongside acquiring new life skills,” Agus Muslim said.

The tagline for WMSJ 2025 is “I am Scout, and I am Muslim.” It is hoped that this tagline will inspire a commitment to scout and Islamic values, maintaining unity and safeguarding participants from all forms of violence and deviation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)