World Cup: Saudi Arabia Beat Argentina 1-2

Dubai, MINA – Saudi Arabia has succeeded in making a surprise in the first match of Group C of the 2022 World Cup.

Bola net reported that against one of the seeded champions, Argentina, the Asian representative managed to win with a score of 2-1.

Argentina took the lead through Lionel Messi’s penalty early in the first half. However, at the start of the second half, Saudi Arabia managed to reverse the position thanks to goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari.

Saudi Arabia topped the 2022 World Cup Group C standings. Meanwhile, Argentina must occupy the bottom of Group C standings. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)