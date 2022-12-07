World Cup 2022: Morocco Defeat Spain 3-0 in Penalty Shoot-out

Al-Rayyan, MINA – The match between Morocco and Spain ended in a penalty shoot-out at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan which was won 3-0 by the representative of the Arab country.

Morocco faces an uphill struggle in their Round of 16 tie against Spain on Tuesday afternoon which will determine which team advances to the next round.

The Atlas Lions, ranked 24th in the world, came into the match as underdogs against 7th-placed Spain, but they have put in impressive form at the 2022 World Cup so far, including wins against Belgium and Canada, as well as a draw against Croatia that secured their place in the quarter-finals in Monday.

Spain beat Costa Rica in their first match of the tournament before struggling through the group stages with a 1-1 draw with Germany and loss to Japan.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as a hero. After successfully keeping his net unbroken until the end of two extra rounds, Bounou was able to thwart all of the penalty kicks from the Spanish executioners. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)