World Bank Grants $ 30 Million to Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian government represented by Finance Minister Shukri Bishara, and the World Bank represented by its director in Palestine Kanthan Shankar, signed a $ 30 grant agreement, in Ramallah on Thursday.

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh said, “This landmark agreement worth $ 30 million, by the World Bank, covers a number of aspects. Among them are aspects worth 6 million dollars for families in need, and it is managed by the Ministry of Social Development,” he said. Quds Press reported.

The second aspect, worth $ 13.9 million for day laborers and managed by the Ministry of Labor.

“This program will serve 68,000 unemployed workers due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” PM Shtayyeh said in front of Minister of Manpower Nasri Abu Jaish, Deputy Minister for Social Development Dawood Al-Deek, and Manpower Fund director Mahdi Hamdan.

Shtayyeh added that $ 10 million will be allocated for employment programs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and will be implemented through 10 Palestinian institutions, to serve 3,100 families.

The composition of 50% of these families is led by women, and “this issue is very important to us,” he continued.

World Bank Director in Palestine Kanthan Shankar, said, “We are pleased that we at the World Bank can provide this support during difficult times. This project is dedicated to helping people who are poor and in need, even though the need is greater than assistance. But this is an initial response to the crisis and also an aid and development.” (T/R7/RE1)

