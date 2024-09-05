WHO Calls for Urgent Global Action on Antibiotic Waste and Resistance

New York, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning about the growing threat of antibiotic resistance, calling for immediate global action to address the improper disposal of antibiotic waste. The organization stressed that the mishandling of antibiotic waste is significantly contributing to the rise of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), posing a severe risk to global health.

In a newly released report, the WHO highlighted how pharmaceutical factories, healthcare facilities and agricultural sectors are major contributors to the environmental spread of antibiotic residues. These residues enter water systems, soil and food chains, leading to the proliferation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The WHO warns that, without coordinated efforts to manage and mitigate this waste, the world could face a public health crisis where common infections become untreatable, MEMO reported.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, emphasized the urgency of the situation in a press conference. “Antimicrobial resistance is one of the most pressing health challenges of our time. If we do not take decisive action now, we risk returning to a pre-antibiotic era where minor infections could once again become deadly.”

The WHO’s report comes as antibiotic resistance continues to rise globally, with estimates suggesting that AMR could cause 10 million deaths annually by 2050, if left unchecked. The organization is urging immediate and coordinated global action to prevent this looming crisis and protect public health for future generations.

Governments, healthcare providers and industry leaders are now under pressure to respond to the WHO’s call and take the necessary steps to combat this growing threat. The world will be watching closely to see how these stakeholders will address the urgent issue of antibiotic waste and resistance. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)