Welcoming Biden, Peace Now Puts Palestinian and Israeli Flags

Posters with images of Palestinian and Israeli flags welcoming Biden's arrival are posted on Peace Now (Photo: File/i24news)

Tel Aviv, MINA – The left-wing Israeli organization Peace Now hangs a poster featuring Israeli and Palestinian flags in a building in Tel Aviv to welcome US President Joe Biden’s visit on Wednesday tomorrow.

“President Biden, welcome to two of the countries we love the most,” read the article as reported by Israeli media, i24News.

“We welcome President Biden, a true friend of Israel, and thank him for his efforts to advance Israel’s interests and strengthen Israel,” Peace Now said in a statement.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Wednesday and will head to Saudi Arabia on Friday. He will hold meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“The posters we hang are a reminder to President (Biden), a staunch supporter of both countries, that the state of Palestine is in our first and foremost interest,” the statement continued.

“Every moment is a good time to do the right thing for the State of Israel. After Lapid spoke with Abu Mazen (Abbas) and with regional leaders, the next real step would be to open negotiations.”

“Mr. President, welcome to our two beloved countries, this is the time for you to work together with the two leaders to realize this vision,” said Peace Now.

Last month, a Palestinian flag hung next to an Israeli flag on the side of a building in Tel Aviv before being removed by the Ramat Gan municipality.

Flags were also hung by a group called Mehazkim: Fight for Progressive Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)