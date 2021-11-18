US Organization Asks Justin Bieber to Cancel His Show in Tel Aviv

Washington, MINA – US women-led grassroots organization CODEPINK has asked Canadian singer Justin Bieber to cancel his scheduled performance in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The 27-year-old pop singer will perform on October 13, 2022 at Tel Aviv’s Ganei Yehoshu, after two shows in South Africa, as part of his Justice World Tour on WAFA reported Wednesday.

CODEPINK has started a petition in which it asks Bieber to respect Palestinian human rights by canceling his Tel Aviv show.

“According to Human Rights Watch, the most respected human rights organization in the world, and B’tselem, Israel’s largest human rights organization, Israel practices apartheid,” CODEPINK said in a statement.

According to the organization, Israel grants one group of Jews privileges over a group of Palestinians in order to maintain Israeli Jewish control over demographics, political power and land.

“To achieve this, Israel is depriving Palestinians of their land, destroying Palestinian homes, subjecting Palestinians to checkpoints, juvenile prisons, and various everyday insults and violence. The separate and unequal system that Israel imposes on Palestinians is a nightmare every day,” he said.

“When you release the album Justice, facing criticism for using Dr. Martin Luther King in the songs of the album. You respond to criticism by listening and learning and admitting that you ‘didn’t know any better’ and that you were not educated in black history during your education,” the statement said.

When the album was criticized, Bieber said, “I want to continue to grow and learn about all the social injustices and what it means to be a better person.”

“We hope you learn about the crimes Israel has committed against Palestinians and follow Dr. Martin Luther King to stand with the oppressed,” added CODEPINK. (T/RE1)

