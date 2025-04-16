US Cargo Planes Deliver Heavy Weapons to Israel

Washington, MINA – Dozens of US military cargo planes have arrived in Israel carrying heavy weapons and munitions, Israeli media reported on Wednesday, as tensions rise in Gaza.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, C-17 transport aircraft delivered advanced weaponry, including MK-84 bombs, from American bases worldwide to Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel.

These shipments are reportedly meant to support ongoing military operations in Gaza and to prepare for a possible strike on Iran, should nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran collapse.

KAN also noted that the cargo includes interceptor missiles for the US-deployed THAAD air defense system in the region. The report follows the first round of indirect US-Iran negotiations in Oman, with a second round planned for this Saturday.

Also Read: Japanese Muslims Hold Peaceful Demonstration Outside Israeli Embassy, Urge Netanyahu’s Arrest

In the coming weeks, Israel is expected to receive thousands more munitions to replenish its depleted arsenals following months of intense military campaigns in Gaza.

Israeli authorities have not officially confirmed the report.

The Israeli military resumed its offensive on Gaza on March 18, ending a brief ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement reached in January.

Since the conflict reignited in October 2023, more than 51,000 Palestinians primarily women and children have lost their lives due to Israeli airstrikes. []

Also Read: KFC Shuts Down Hundreds of Outlets in Turkey Amid Global Boycott

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)