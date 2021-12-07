Update: 22 People Died and 27 Missing Due to Mount Semeru Eruption

Jakarta, MINA – The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported that as of Monday at 05.30 p.m, 22 people died and 27 were missing due to the eruption of Mount Semeru.

“Update at 05.30 p.m, the number of victims who died was 22 people,” said Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center Abdul Muhari, in a virtual press conference.

He explained that 14 people died in Pronojiwo District and 8 people in Candipuro. In Pronojiwo District there are 5 people who have not been identified. While 9 other victims who have been identified have been buried.

Meanwhile, the team in the field is still focused on searching for the 27 missing victims. BNPB also noted that 2,970 housing units were damaged by the eruption of Mount Semeru.

Previously, the Regent of Lumajang, Thoriqul Haq, had determined the emergency response status for the impact of hot clouds and Mount Semeru avalanches for 30 days starting from December 4, 2021 to January 3, 2022 based on Decree Number 188.45/525/427.12/2021.

The Regent of Lumajang Regency also established the Mount Semeru Hot Cloud and Avalanche Emergency Response Command led by the Military District Commander 0821 Lumajang, together with the 527th Infantry Battalion Commander as Deputy Commander I, the Head of the Lumajang Resort Police as Deputy Commander II and the Head of the Lumajang Regency BPBD as secretary. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)