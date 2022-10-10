UNRWA Commissioner-General Highlights Critical Situation of Palestinian Refugees

Tokyo, MINA – The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, has highlighted the critical situation of the Palestinian refugees during an official visit to Japan, Wafa reported on Monday.

Lazzarini, who was on an official visit to Tokyo from 5 – 7 October, also highlighted the Agency’s financial crisis and discussed ways to mobilize sustainable support, during a series of meetings he held with government officials, including Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Arab ambassadors based in Japan.

During the meetings, Lazzarini commended the political support of Japan to Palestine refugees and UNRWA in particular, and asked for continued Japanese solidarity with the Palestinian refugees, especially during this mandate renewal year and in light of the 70th anniversary of Japan-UNRWA relations in 2023.

“Japan is among UNRWA’s most critical political and financial supporters” said Lazzarini. “Such consistent support is the corner stone on which UNRWA’s work with and for Palestine refugees rests. I thank the Government of Japan for its kindness and generosity towards those suffering from the world’s most protracted refugee crisis. I look forward to continuing our cooperation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)