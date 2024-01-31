UNICEF: Gaza Infants Missing Vaccinations

Gaza, MINA – The children in Gaza are in direct danger from the Israeli bombs falling, but they are also threatened by diseases as the healthcare sector in the besieged enclave has fallen apart, UNICEF said in a press release issued Monday.

UNICEF reported that more than 16,000 children are at risk of missing their routine vaccinations, which exposes them to diseases like measles, pneumonia, and polio, Palinfo reported.

As the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate due to intensifying conflict, more than 16,000 children were at risk of missing their routine vaccinations, the statement reads.

“UNICEF and partners continue to strive to protect these children from preventable diseases and have been able to deliver 962,550 doses of essential vaccines, which arrived in December 2023, against diseases such as measles, pneumonia, and polio.”

But to continue to get children the lifesaving aid they desperately need; an immediate humanitarian ceasefire is needed now, UNICEF stated. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)